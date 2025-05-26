Hyderabad: STF Raids in Dhoolpet and Ameerpet: Ganja and LSD Busts, Three Arrested

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Telangana Special Task Force (STF) conducted raids in Dhoolpet and Ameerpet, seizing ganja and LSD. Acting on a tip-off, the STF ‘A’ Team raided the house of Sonia Bai in Dhoolpet and seized 1.162 kilograms of ganja, which was allegedly being sold from the location.

Team Leader Anji Reddy confirmed the seizure and stated that Sonia Bai was arrested on the spot. Another accused, Satishpal Singh alias Gidda Satish, has been booked in connection with the same case and is currently absconding.

LSD Bust in Ameerpet by STF ‘B’ Team

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the STF ‘B’ Team led by CI and SI Balaraju raided a location in Ameerpet and seized 6 LSD blots and 2 LSD pills. Two individuals were taken into custody for possessing and planning to sell the narcotic substances.

The arrested accused and seized drugs were handed over to the Ameerpet Excise Station for further investigation and legal action.

STF Cracks Down on Local Drug Networks

These raids are part of the STF’s continued efforts to clamp down on illegal drug trade across Hyderabad. Officials have reiterated their commitment to eradicating drug peddling and have urged citizens to report suspicious activities in their localities.