Is the Stock Market Closed Tomorrow? Check the Full List of Holidays from Holi to Christmas!

Mumbai: Stock market investors should take note that both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Friday, March 14, 2025, in observance of Holi.

As a result, no trading activities will take place in the equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments. Additionally, trading in currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will also be halted for the day.

Stock Market Regular Trading Schedule

The Indian stock exchanges, including BSE and NSE, operate from Monday to Friday, with regular trading hours. The market remains closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and officially declared holidays. Investors should be aware of these holidays to plan their trades effectively and avoid disruptions.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

In 2025, the Indian stock market will observe 14 holidays. Investors must keep track of these dates to strategize their trading activities efficiently. Below is the complete list of stock market holidays in 2025:

Holi – March 14, 2025 (Friday)

– March 14, 2025 (Friday) Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) – March 31, 2025 (Monday)

– March 31, 2025 (Monday) Shri Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

– April 10, 2025 (Thursday) Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, 2025 (Monday)

– April 14, 2025 (Monday) Good Friday – April 18, 2025 (Friday)

– April 18, 2025 (Friday) Maharashtra Day – May 1, 2025 (Thursday)

– May 1, 2025 (Thursday) Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday)

– August 15, 2025 (Friday) Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

– August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

– October 2, 2025 (Thursday) Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

– October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) Diwali Balipratipada – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

– October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday) – November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

– November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) Christmas – December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Why is Holi Significant?

Holi, known as the Festival of Colours, marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, with people smearing each other with coloured powders, singing, and dancing. It symbolizes unity, joy, and the renewal of relationships.

Investor Takeaway

Stock market participants should plan their trades accordingly, keeping these holidays in mind. Being aware of non-trading days ensures better financial planning and helps in optimizing investment strategies on regular trading days.