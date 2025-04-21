Stock Market Opens Higher on Hopes of India-US Trade Dea

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a positive note on Monday, buoyed by encouraging global cues and optimism surrounding a potential India-US trade agreement.

Benchmark Indices Rise in Early Trade

At around 9:29 AM:

Sensex was up by 396.06 points (0.50%) at 78,949.26

Nifty gained 98.20 points (0.41%) at 23,949.85

Sectoral Performance

Strong buying interest was observed in the IT, PSU bank, and financial services sectors.

Nifty Bank surged 862.25 points (1.59%) to 55,152.45

Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 233.50 points (0.44%) to 52,891.30

climbed to Nifty Smallcap 100 added 50.15 points (0.31%) to 16,460.35

Key Technical Levels to Watch

According to analysts:

Nifty support levels: 23,700, 22,600, and 22,500

: 23,700, 22,600, and 22,500 Nifty resistance levels: 24,000, 24,200, and 24,500

For Bank Nifty:

Support at 54,000, followed by 53,700 and 53,500

at 54,000, followed by 53,700 and 53,500 Resistance at 54,500, 54,700, and 55,000

Private Banks Lead the Rally

Large private sector banks reached new all-time highs after their quarterly earnings met market expectations. Analysts believe these results will continue to fuel market momentum.

US-India Trade Deal in Focus

The visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India has boosted optimism regarding a potential trade agreement, aiming to ease heavy levies while maintaining a 10% baseline tariff.

Earnings Season and Market Sentiment

Market participants are closely monitoring corporate commentaries during earnings season to gauge how businesses are responding to the new tariff regime and evolving supply chain dynamics, according to Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities.

Top Gainers and Losers

Top Gainers (Sensex Pack):

Tech Mahindra

Infosys

HCL Tech

HDFC Bank

Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

Top Losers:

Asian Paints

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Titan

Sun Pharma

UltraTech Cement

Global Market Overview

US Markets (Last Thursday):

Dow Jones: Fell 1.33% to 39,142.23

S&P 500: Rose 0.13% to 5,282.70

: Rose 0.13% to Nasdaq: Dropped 0.13% to 16,286.45

Asian Markets:

In Green: China, Bangkok

: China, Bangkok In Red: Jakarta, Japan, Seoul

FII and DII Activity

