Storm Ahead: Will Government Services in Telangana Shut Down Next Month?

Hyderabad: Discontent is brewing among Telangana government employees, who are preparing to launch state-wide protests in June over long-pending demands. According to the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of employee unions, a massive mahadharna will be held in Hyderabad on June 9, expected to draw over 50,000 employees. Additionally, dharnas will be organized at all district headquarters starting June 15.

Employees Furious Over 16-Month Government Inaction

Government employees say they have been patiently waiting for 16 months, but the state government has failed to respond or hold talks. The frustration is now boiling over, with teachers, pensioners, and other staff united in saying they “can’t wait any longer.”

Key Demands: PRC, Old Pension Scheme, and Clearance of Rs 9,000 Cr in Pending Bills

The JAC has listed several non-negotiable demands that the Telangana government must address urgently:

Immediate clearance of pending bills worth ₹9,000 crore

worth Implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations

recommendations Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Resolution of various other service-related issues affecting all departments

Protests to Intensify With Work-to-Rule and Pen-Down Agitations

To mount pressure, the employees plan to launch intensified protests, including:

Work to Rule – Working strictly by rulebook, avoiding extra duties

– Working strictly by rulebook, avoiding extra duties Pen Down – Stopping work completely for a period

– Stopping work completely for a period Mass Leave Programs – Employees may take leave en masse to disrupt operations

Union leaders warn that if these protests go ahead as planned, government functioning may come to a standstill across the state.

United Employee Movement Emerges as Major Challenge for Government

The growing unity among various employee associations, teachers’ unions, and pensioners’ groups presents a serious political and administrative challenge for the state government. With elections in the backdrop and increasing public scrutiny, the movement is gaining momentum.

It remains to be seen whether the Telangana government will initiate talks with the unions to resolve these long-standing issues or face the consequences of a widespread shutdown in government services.