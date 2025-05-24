Storm in BRS? Kavitha’s Leaked Letter to KCR Triggers Political Earthquake

Hyderabad: A new political storm has erupted within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after party MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla’s letter to party chief KCR was leaked to the public, prompting widespread speculation and debate within the party. The situation intensified as BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) announced he would address the matter in a press conference at Telangana Bhavan at 11 AM today.

KTR is expected to respond directly to Kavitha’s letter and public comments, with party insiders suggesting that “key facts” may be revealed during the briefing. This could mark a pivotal moment in the internal dynamics of the BRS.

Kavitha Confirms Letter Leak, Raises Concerns About Internal Conspiracies

Speaking to media upon her arrival at Shamshabad Airport from the U.S., MLC Kavitha acknowledged that she had written the now-leaked letter two weeks ago. She expressed dismay at the breach of internal communication and hinted at deeper issues within the party.

“I had written a letter to KCR two weeks ago after attending my son’s graduation. The letter was leaked. There needs to be serious thinking about who is behind it,” Kavitha told reporters.

“If a letter from KCR’s daughter can be leaked, what hope is there for the common party worker?”

Kavitha emphasized that her intention was not personal but a reflection of what many in the party and Telangana feel. She denied having any personal vendetta, reaffirming her loyalty to KCR.

“I have no personal agenda or hatred for anyone. KCR is our leader, and under his guidance, Telangana will continue to grow,” she added.

Kavitha’s Supporters Call for Her Leadership Role

Amid the controversy, a group of Kavitha’s supporters gathered outside the airport, raising slogans in her favor, with chants of “Kavitha CM!” echoing through the crowd. The spontaneous outpouring indicates growing grassroots support for her leadership within segments of the party.

Political analysts believe KTR’s response today could either defuse internal tensions or deepen the rift, depending on the party’s next steps in managing this public fallout.