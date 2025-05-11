Hyderabad: Stray Cows, Bulls Removed in Joint Operation by Police and GHMC

In a joint operation, the North Zone Traffic Police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials conducted a special drive in Secunderabad to remove stray cattle from public roads. The initiative aimed to address growing concerns from motorists and local residents about traffic disruptions caused by animals roaming freely on the streets.

Cows, Bulls, and Buffaloes Removed Near Secunderabad Railway Station

As part of the drive, officials identified several cows, bulls, and buffaloes in and around the Secunderabad Railway Station area. These animals were safely loaded into designated vehicles and relocated to shelters to prevent further obstruction on busy roads.

Action Taken Following Public Complaints

Speaking on the occasion, Traffic ACP Shankar Raju stated that the initiative was launched following multiple complaints from the public. “Residents and commuters informed us that stray cattle on roads were creating serious traffic issues and posing risks to both vehicles and pedestrians,” he said.

Two Cows Relocated to Goshala Today

On the first day of the operation, authorities successfully identified and relocated two cows to a nearby goshala (cow shelter). Officials assured that such drives will continue in other affected areas to ensure road safety and smooth traffic movement.

Would you like a Telugu version of this news article as well?