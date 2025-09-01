Another Attack, Another Innocent Life Lost: Stray Dog Menace Sparks Outrage in Telangana

Jagtial: A three-year-old child, Indrala Rakshith, died after being bitten by a dog in Thungur village of Birpur mandal in Jagtial district. According to details, a few weeks ago, Rakshith was attacked and bitten by a pack of stray dogs in the village.

During the attack, he also fell into a drain and sustained injuries. He was shifted to the hospital in an injured condition, where his wounds were treated, but according to reports, he was not administered the anti-rabies vaccine.

Villagers said that four days ago, during the rains, the child began foaming at the mouth. He was immediately shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, but despite treatment, he could not survive.

The tragic incident created a wave of grief and anger in the village. Parents and locals expressed outrage over the alleged negligence of health authorities, claiming that the child’s life could have been saved if the anti-rabies vaccine had been given on time.

In recent times, deaths due to dog bites and rabies have increased significantly. Packs of stray dogs are frequently seen in streets, troubling residents and passersby, and in many cases even attacking them. Particularly alarming is the growing number of incidents where small children are targeted. Yet, whenever the government or judiciary attempts to take strict action, Animal Lovers stage protests in defense of stray dogs.

In such a situation, experts suggest that instead of eliminating dogs outright, authorities should focus on reducing their numbers in residential areas and shifting them to shelters or other designated spaces. Animal welfare advocates also emphasize that while dogs have the right to live, humans equally have the right to safety. Therefore, rather than leaving stray dogs unattended on the streets, they should be adopted, trained, and properly managed to prevent attacks.

Dogs indeed play an important role in society—guarding homes and offering companionship. But their right to live does not mean they should be left unchecked, where they endanger innocent lives. A balanced approach is needed—one that ensures the safety of people, especially children, while also protecting animal welfare.