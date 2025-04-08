Stream IPL 2025 for Free – Jio Surprises Users with Hotstar Extension!

Telecom giant Reliance Jio, which recently launched a 90-day free cricket streaming plan in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar for IPL 2025, has now extended the offer in view of the overwhelming response. Initially available till March 31, 2025, the free Hotstar access will now be available till April 15, 2025.

New SIM Users Can Avail the Offer with Recharge Plans of ₹299 and Above

As part of this extended offer, users who purchase a new Jio SIM and activate a recharge plan worth ₹299 or more will get 90 days of free Hotstar access, allowing them to watch cricket matches and other content in 4K resolution on mobile and TV.

Existing Customers Can Activate Add-On Pack

Existing Jio customers who recharged with any plan before March 17 can avail of the offer by activating a newly introduced ₹100 add-on pack, which also provides 90 days of free Disney+ Hotstar access. This pack includes 5GB of free data. Note that this plan does not include voice calls or SMS services.

Other Jio Cricket Plans

₹195 Cricket Pack : Offers 15GB of data + 90 days of Hotstar access.

: Offers 15GB of data + 90 days of Hotstar access. ₹949 Plan: Includes 2GB of daily 4G data, unlimited 5G (where available), free voice calls, and 100 SMS/day with 84 days validity. Also includes free Disney+ Hotstar access for 84 days.

Fiber and Postpaid Users Also Get Free Access

Users who newly subscribe to Jio Fiber or Jio AirFiber will get 50 days of free Disney+ Hotstar, along with access to multiple other apps. Those on Jio Plus postpaid plans will also be able to enjoy 90 days of Hotstar access on their mobile devices.

Additional Data Packs for Prepaid Users

Prepaid users who need more data can choose from the following add-on data packs:

₹219 – 30GB (30 days validity)

₹289 – 40GB (30 days validity)

₹359 – 50GB (30 days validity)

In areas where Jio’s unlimited 5G is available, customers can enjoy unlimited high-speed data, ensuring their data pack limits aren’t consumed quickly.