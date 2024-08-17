‘Stree 2’ continues blockbuster run at box office, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi: “Stree 2”, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

The Amar Kaushik-directorial, a sequel to the 2018 hit “Stree”, was released in theatres across the country on August 15 on Independence Day, earning Rs 76.5 crore gross on its opening day.

In a post on Instagram, producer Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films shared a poster that stated the film has earned Rs 118 crore gross in two days. The movie’s net collection in India so far is Rs 100.1 crore.

“Unstoppable Entertainer! ‘Stree 2’ smashes into the 100 CR club on Day 2. Thank you, audience, for making #Stree2 a historic phenomenon!” the company wrote in the caption.

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, “Stree” was one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed films of 2018.

In the sequel, the main characters, who successfully solved the mystery of the female ghost in the first film, battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

The “Stree” franchise is part of Vijan’s horror comedy universe that also includes titles like “Bhediya” and “Munjya”.