Street Vendors Protest Demolition of Makeshift Shops in Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Maitri Vanam junction in Ameerpet after street vendors staged a protest against the removal of their makeshift shops by town planning officials. The vendors, who run small tin sheds and stalls for their daily livelihood, alleged that the action was unjust and targeted the poorest.

According to the protesting vendors, officials pulled down several small roadside shops at Gayatri Nagar, claiming they were set up along the nala and obstructed the drainage. The vendors argued that while their temporary stalls were demolished and taken away, permanent encroachments on the nala and large structures were left untouched.

“They snatched away the little we had. These small shops are our only means of survival. If illegal constructions are really the issue, why don’t they first demolish the massive Swarna Jayanti Complex built nearby?” one of the aggrieved vendors said, voicing frustration at what they described as selective enforcement.

Many of the affected families pointed out that they have been running their stalls for years, depending entirely on daily sales to make ends meet. With their sheds gone, they fear losing their source of income overnight.

The protest briefly disrupted traffic in the busy Ameerpet area as vendors sat on the road demanding justice. They called on the authorities to reconsider their action and provide an alternative space for them to continue their livelihood.