Strong surface winds likely in AP in next five days: Met

Amaravati: Strong surface winds with speed ranging from 30-40 Kmph is likely to prevail at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been normal in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and weak in Rayalaseema.

Rain occurred at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at few places in Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours.