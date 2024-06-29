Strong wind or sustained surface wind likely in Telangana in next 48 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Strong or sustained surface wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to prevail at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in a few places or at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana.

Rain occurred at a few places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.