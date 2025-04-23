Student Attacks Teacher Over Phone Use at AP College – Shocking Video Goes Viral

Andhra Pradesh: A shocking video capturing a heated altercation between a student and a teacher at Raghu Engineering College has gone viral, raising serious concerns about discipline, values, and student behavior in educational institutions.

Dispute Over Mobile Phone Use Turns Violent

The incident reportedly began when a female student was caught using her mobile phone during class. The teacher warned her, and later confiscated the device when the student didn’t comply. This led to a verbal confrontation that quickly escalated.

In a dramatic turn, the student attacked the teacher with her slipper, resulting in chaos in the classroom. The entire episode was captured on smartphones by other students and later uploaded to social media, where the footage quickly went viral.

Netizens React: Questions Raised on Student Behavior and Mental Health

The viral video has sparked widespread condemnation, with many netizens criticizing the student’s aggressive behavior and lack of respect for teachers. Some social media users described the incident as a reflection of declining moral values and rising intolerance among students.

While some demanded strict disciplinary action against the student, others emphasized the need to evaluate her mental health before making any decisions. Calls for a balanced and empathetic response have been growing online.

Kalesh broke out b/w a teacher and a student at Raghu College (Student got into an argument with the teacher after a teacher at Raghu Engineering College took a student's phone.) AP

pic.twitter.com/l76v9V5Jqq — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 22, 2025

Authorities Yet to Respond Officially

As of now, there has been no official statement from the college administration regarding the disciplinary measures or possible counseling support. The video continues to be widely circulated, and discussions on teacher-student dynamics in India’s education system have reignited.