Student Suicides on the Rise in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: A Growing Mental Health Crisis

Hyderabad: The increasing number of student suicides in India, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has raised serious concerns. Most of these tragic incidents are reportedly linked to academic pressure, exam stress, and lack of mental health support.

📈 Disturbing Statistics: Suicides on the Rise Since 2022

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and initial state reports, both Telugu-speaking states have witnessed a surge in student suicides over the past few years:

Telangana

2022: 543 student suicides (66 due to exam failure)

543 student suicides (66 due to exam failure) 2023: Nearly 10 cases (based on initial reports)

Nearly 10 cases (based on initial reports) 2024: 7 suicides in a 48-hour span

7 suicides in a 48-hour span 2025: 4 confirmed student suicides after intermediate exam results

Andhra Pradesh

2022: 575 student suicides (including 232 girls)

575 student suicides (including 232 girls) 2023: 17 suicides reported

17 suicides reported 2024: 6 suicides reported

6 suicides reported 2025: At least 8 student suicides confirmed

🧠 Academic Pressure: A Leading Cause of Student Distress

Many of the recent suicides have been directly attributed to exam failures and academic fear. For example:

A 15-year-old student in Hyderabad died by suicide over fear of failure.

died by suicide over fear of failure. An 18-year-old from Keshampet ended his life after failing two subjects.

ended his life after failing two subjects. A 17-year-old in Chanda Nagar died by suicide on May 2, 2025 .

died by suicide on . A first-year college girl in Medak died at her home on May 3, 2025 .

died at her home on . In Andhra Pradesh, a 17-year-old intermediate student also died by suicide at home early Friday.

These heartbreaking cases underline the intense psychological pressure young students are facing.

🛑 The Urgent Need for Mental Health Support

Experts and child psychologists have consistently highlighted the lack of mental health awareness and counseling support in Indian educational institutions. Most schools and colleges still do not have dedicated mental health professionals to guide students through academic stress.

What Needs to Be Done:

Implement mental health programs in schools and colleges

in schools and colleges Hire trained counselors and psychologists

Conduct regular stress-management workshops

Encourage open communication between students, teachers, and parents

📢 Final Thoughts: Time for Action, Not Just Awareness

The growing number of student suicides in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is a call to action. These are not just statistics—they represent lost dreams, grieving families, and a failing support system.

Immediate and sustainable steps are essential to prevent further tragedies. Mental health is just as important as academic performance—and it’s time our institutions reflect that.