Student Viral Video from Meerut Sparks Outrage: Teachers Dance While Students Clean School

A shocking viral video from a government school in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has left netizens fuming. The video, shot at the Krishnapuri Government School, shows a group of teachers dancing to 90’s Bollywood songs while students are seen cleaning the floor, washing carpets, and drapes—raising serious concerns about teacher negligence and child rights violations.

Teachers Dance, Students Clean – Video Goes Viral

The video was shared on social media platform X by journalist Gangesh, who captioned it:

“#मेरठ Madam’s dance.. #स्कूल Teachers are dancing.. #कृष्णपुरी Case of making children sweep, wash carpets and curtains in a government school… video viral on social media.”

The video begins with a teacher dancing solo, later joined by others moving to the tune of Dhol Jageero Da, while students are seen scrubbing the school premises under the teachers’ directions. This stark contrast between teacher entertainment and student labor has triggered nationwide outrage.

Public Backlash Over Declining Quality of Education

The video has reignited debate over the declining standards in government schools. Many social media users questioned the role and responsibility of educators in such institutions. One user commented,

“For this, she takes a handful of notes from the government every month!”

Another added,

“This is why parents hesitate to send their children to government schools. There is no accountability!”

Past Incidents Highlight Recurring Teacher Negligence

This is not the first time a government school teacher has faced criticism for misconduct. In a previously viral clip, a teacher was caught sleeping in class while students sat idle, once again drawing widespread condemnation for dereliction of duty.

Education Department Responds to the Incident

Responding to the viral video, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Asha Chaudhary stated that a formal investigation has been initiated. The concerned teachers may face disciplinary action depending on the outcome of the probe.

“Strict action will be taken if the allegations are proven,” Chaudhary said.

Is Accountability in Government Schools at Risk?

The Meerut video serves as a grim reminder of the gap between policy and implementation in the Indian education system. As viral incidents like these surfaces repeatedly, questions about teacher accountability and child safety in public schools become increasingly critical.