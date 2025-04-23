Tragic Aftermath of Telangana Inter Results: Six Students Die by Suicide Following Exam Disappointment

Hyderabad: The announcement of Intermediate (Inter) First- and Second-Year results on April 22 has led to a heartbreaking wave of suicides across Telangana. At least six students have died by suicide, reportedly overwhelmed by low marks or failure in the exams, sending shockwaves through the state and leaving their families in deep sorrow.

District-Wise Tragedies Reported

One incident was reported from Luxettipet in Mancherial district, where Ashwitha, a first-year Inter student, took her own life after scoring fewer marks than expected.

In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, a student from Baswapur village died by suicide, allegedly due to depression over failing the exams.

Hyderabad witnessed three such tragic cases. A student from Avantinagar near Motinagar, studying MPC at a private college in Balkampet, ended his life while alone at home. In Nagole’s Tattiannaram YSR Colony, another girl took the extreme step after failing in one subject. Yet another case involved Nishtha from Indiranagar, Banjara Hills, who died by suicide after failing in Chemistry.

In Medchal’s Gundlapochampally region, another student ended her life due to disappointment over Second Year Inter results not meeting expectations.

Authorities Urge Students to Stay Hopeful

Officials and mental health advocates emphasize that exam results are not the end of life. “Failure is not final — it’s just a pause, not a full stop. There’s always another chance to write exams, but life cannot be brought back,” one official said.

They urge students not to let temporary setbacks define their worth and appeal to parents, teachers, and institutions to offer emotional support and timely counseling. The message is clear: Marks don’t measure your value, and no exam is worth a life.