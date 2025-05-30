Students Left Waiting as TG ICET 2025 Hall Ticket Faces Last-Minute Delay

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, has officially rescheduled the release date for the TG ICET 2025 hall ticket. Earlier scheduled for May 28, the admit card will now be available for download from June 1, as per the latest update on the TG ICET official website.

Candidates who successfully registered on or before May 26, 2025, will be able to access their hall tickets via the official portal.

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on June 8 and 9, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts each day:

Forenoon Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Shift: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Candidates must appear in their respective slots as assigned in the admit card.

Minimum Qualifying Marks and Reservation Criteria

To qualify for Telangana MBA admissions via TG ICET 2025, candidates must score a minimum of 25% marks in the exam. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories (SC/ST) are exempted from this qualifying mark requirement.

TG ICET 2025 Test Zones and Exam Centres

To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has designated 16 test zones across the state. These zones will host over 50 exam centres where the CBT will be administered.

Documents Required on TG ICET Exam Day

All candidates must carry the following documents to the exam centre:

Printed copy of TG ICET 2025 Hall Ticket

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, driving license, etc.)

Note: Entry will not be allowed without the physical hall ticket and valid ID proof.