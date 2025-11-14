Students Mark Children’s Day with ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Run’ at Sanjeevaiah Children’s Park

Hyderabad: Students from various schools across the twin cities celebrated Children’s Day in a unique and inspiring manner by participating in the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Run’, held at Sanjeevaiah Children’s Park, Necklace Road, on Friday. The event was organized by the Wakeup Humanity Organization to promote awareness about a drug-free India.

Mohammed Azharuddin, Minister for Minority Welfare and Public Enterprises, along with Iftikhar Shareef, the first Overseas Citizen of India, led the run and encouraged children to stay committed to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle while remembering Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Indian actor and screenwriter Siddharth Jonnalagadda also participated in the run, along with officers from the Telangana Narcotics Department, strengthening the campaign’s message and outreach.

Senior dignitaries including TMREIS Chairman Faheem Qureshi, Minority Commission Chairman Tariq Ansari, Malreddy Rangareddy, and several IPS and IAS officers participated in the event, reinforcing the need for collective responsibility to curb drug abuse.

Students from different schools held placards, raised slogans, and actively participated in the run as part of the nationwide Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

A special pledge ceremony was held, during which dignitaries, students, teachers, and volunteers vowed to fight against drug abuse and contribute to building a healthier, safer future for the youth.

The event concluded with a strong call for sustained public participation to create a socially responsible and drug-free society. Pic:Style photo service