Students protest at Mallareddy University; Congress extends support

Hyderabad: A tense atmosphere prevailed at Mallareddy Agriculture University today. A few days ago, the university detained 60 students, who failed in the subject with low attendance and exceeding the limit.

Due to this, the students protested in front of the university. On learning about this, former MLA and Congress leader Mynampally Hanmantha Rao reached there and extended his support to the students.

The students raised slogans and burnt the effigy of former minister and the BRS party MLA Malla Reddy.

This created a tense atmosphere. The police reached there and tried to pacify the students.

