Students Reveal Fake Teacher Records and Mistreatment in Telangana Engineering Colleges

Hyderabad: Several engineering colleges across Telangana are under scrutiny after student leaders accused them of submitting forged infrastructure and faculty reports to justify unjustified engineering college fee hikes. The issue gained momentum on Friday during a student gathering at JNTU Hyderabad, where numerous student representatives raised red flags about widespread academic and financial irregularities.

Student leader Jawwaji Dileep Kumar said that most Fact-Finding Committee (FFC) reports, meant to evaluate infrastructure and academic quality, are being routinely manipulated without any follow-up inspections. These fraudulent reports are then used to demand higher fees, despite many colleges lacking the basic standards mandated by the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education).

“The Chief Minister’s decision to halt the fee hike is welcome, but enforcement is key,” Dileep Kumar said. Also Read: Telangana Charts 2047 Power Roadmap: Bhatti Vikramarka Sets Vision for Energy Future

Fabricated Faculty Data and Salary Manipulation

Another alarming allegation is the fabrication of faculty salary and staffing data. Many colleges reportedly credit partial salaries to faculty only during compliance inspections and withdraw the amounts later. Others continue to underpay or fail to pay faculty altogether.

“These institutions are blatantly violating AICTE norms on faculty-student ratios and mandated workdays,” said Rahul Nayak, a student leader. “Some don’t even honor the second and fourth Saturday offs, creating a toxic, high-stress work environment.”

Students Demand Transparency and Strict Inspections

Students demanded that JNTUH, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), and the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) conduct surprise inspections and publicly release all FFC reports from the last three years.

They urged the government to bar non-compliant institutions from participating in EAPCET counselling and revoke affiliations of repeat offenders.

Concerns Over Commercialization of Education

Several student groups allege that private engineering colleges, though registered as not-for-profit trusts or societies, are being run like profit-making businesses. There are reports of public funds collected as fees being diverted without proper reinvestment into labs, libraries, and student welfare.

“Engineering education should not become a luxury. If colleges are cheating to hike fees, they must face action,” Dileep Kumar asserted. “This is about preserving the credibility of our education system.”

Key Demands from Students: