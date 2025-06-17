Students Scholarship: Good News for Government School Students – ₹12,000 Scholarship! Check Eligibility, Selection & Details
New Delhi: In a major initiative to support economically weaker students studying in government schools, the Central Government has released the notification for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2025–26. This scholarship aims to reduce dropout rates after Class 8 and encourage students to continue their education through secondary school.
Table of Contents
What is the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMSS)?
The NMMSS is a centrally sponsored scheme that provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Eligible students receive ₹12,000 per year from Class 9 to Class 12 to help cover educational expenses.
Who is Eligible for the NMMSS 2025–26?
To apply for this scholarship, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:
- Must be studying in Class 8 in the academic year 2025–26 at a government, government-aided, or local body school.
- Must have passed Class 7 with at least 55% marks (for SC/ST students, the minimum is 50%).
- The annual family income should not exceed ₹3.5 lakhs.
- Students enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, or Residential Schools are not eligible.
- Reservation will be applied as per state government norms.
How to Apply for the NMMSS?
Eligible students can apply online at the official National Scholarship Portal:
🔗 https://scholarships.gov.in/
Steps to apply:
- Visit the website and complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if you’re a new user.
- After registration, go to the “Fresh Scholarship” section.
- Select “NMMSS 2025–26” and fill out the application form with required details.
- Upload scanned copies of:
- Previous year’s mark sheet
- Income certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar card
- Submit the completed application by August 31, 2025.
Selection Process Based on Merit
Students will be shortlisted based on merit through a written examination conducted at the state level. Two papers will be administered:
- Mental Ability Test (MAT)
- Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)
To qualify, students must score a minimum of 40% combined in both papers (32% for SC/ST students). The State Education Department will conduct the exams and selection in accordance with MHRD guidelines.
Scholarship Disbursal Details
Selected students will receive a scholarship amount of ₹12,000 per year credited directly to their bank accounts from Class 9 to 12, helping them continue their education without financial constraints.