Students Scholarship: Good News for Government School Students – ₹12,000 Scholarship! Check Eligibility, Selection & Details

Uma Devi17 June 2025 - 14:01
Students Scholarship: Good News for Government School Students – ₹12,000 Scholarship! Check Eligibility, Selection & Details
Students Scholarship: Good News for Government School Students – ₹12,000 Scholarship! Check Eligibility, Selection & Details

New Delhi: In a major initiative to support economically weaker students studying in government schools, the Central Government has released the notification for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2025–26. This scholarship aims to reduce dropout rates after Class 8 and encourage students to continue their education through secondary school.

What is the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMSS)?

The NMMSS is a centrally sponsored scheme that provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Eligible students receive ₹12,000 per year from Class 9 to Class 12 to help cover educational expenses.

Who is Eligible for the NMMSS 2025–26?

To apply for this scholarship, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • Must be studying in Class 8 in the academic year 2025–26 at a government, government-aided, or local body school.
  • Must have passed Class 7 with at least 55% marks (for SC/ST students, the minimum is 50%).
  • The annual family income should not exceed ₹3.5 lakhs.
  • Students enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, or Residential Schools are not eligible.
  • Reservation will be applied as per state government norms.

How to Apply for the NMMSS?

Eligible students can apply online at the official National Scholarship Portal:

🔗 https://scholarships.gov.in/

Steps to apply:

  1. Visit the website and complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if you’re a new user.
  2. After registration, go to the “Fresh Scholarship” section.
  3. Select “NMMSS 2025–26” and fill out the application form with required details.
  4. Upload scanned copies of:
    • Previous year’s mark sheet
    • Income certificate
    • Caste certificate (if applicable)
    • Aadhaar card
  5. Submit the completed application by August 31, 2025.

Selection Process Based on Merit

Students will be shortlisted based on merit through a written examination conducted at the state level. Two papers will be administered:

  • Mental Ability Test (MAT)
  • Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

To qualify, students must score a minimum of 40% combined in both papers (32% for SC/ST students). The State Education Department will conduct the exams and selection in accordance with MHRD guidelines.

Scholarship Disbursal Details

Selected students will receive a scholarship amount of ₹12,000 per year credited directly to their bank accounts from Class 9 to 12, helping them continue their education without financial constraints.

