Students Scholarship: Good News for Government School Students – ₹12,000 Scholarship! Check Eligibility, Selection & Details

New Delhi: In a major initiative to support economically weaker students studying in government schools, the Central Government has released the notification for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2025–26. This scholarship aims to reduce dropout rates after Class 8 and encourage students to continue their education through secondary school.

What is the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMSS)?

The NMMSS is a centrally sponsored scheme that provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Eligible students receive ₹12,000 per year from Class 9 to Class 12 to help cover educational expenses.

Who is Eligible for the NMMSS 2025–26?

To apply for this scholarship, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must be studying in Class 8 in the academic year 2025–26 at a government, government-aided, or local body school .

in the academic year at a . Must have passed Class 7 with at least 55% marks (for SC/ST students, the minimum is 50% ).

with (for SC/ST students, the minimum is ). The annual family income should not exceed ₹3.5 lakhs .

should not exceed . Students enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, or Residential Schools are not eligible .

are . Reservation will be applied as per state government norms.

How to Apply for the NMMSS?

Eligible students can apply online at the official National Scholarship Portal:

🔗 https://scholarships.gov.in/

Steps to apply:

Visit the website and complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process if you’re a new user. After registration, go to the “Fresh Scholarship” section. Select “NMMSS 2025–26” and fill out the application form with required details. Upload scanned copies of: Previous year’s mark sheet

Income certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar card Submit the completed application by August 31, 2025.

Selection Process Based on Merit

Students will be shortlisted based on merit through a written examination conducted at the state level. Two papers will be administered:

Mental Ability Test (MAT)

Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

To qualify, students must score a minimum of 40% combined in both papers (32% for SC/ST students). The State Education Department will conduct the exams and selection in accordance with MHRD guidelines.

Scholarship Disbursal Details

Selected students will receive a scholarship amount of ₹12,000 per year credited directly to their bank accounts from Class 9 to 12, helping them continue their education without financial constraints.