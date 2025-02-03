Study Decodes How Drinking Sugary Beverages Raises Diabetes Risk

New Delhi: A team of US researchers has uncovered the role of gut microbes in increasing the risk of diabetes after consuming sugary beverages.

The study, published in Cell Metabolism, reveals that metabolites produced by gut microbes might play a crucial role in the development of diabetes linked to sugary drink consumption.

Gut Microbiota and Blood Metabolites Linked to Diabetes Risk

The team discovered differences in the gut microbiota and blood metabolites of individuals with high sugar-sweetened beverage intake. Consuming two or more sugary beverages per day led to changes in nine species of bacteria in the gut.

Four of these species are known to produce short-chain fatty acids, molecules that form when bacteria digest fibre, which are known to positively impact glucose metabolism.

The study found that these altered metabolites were linked to a higher risk of developing diabetes over the next 10 years.

Insights into Sugary Beverages and Metabolism

“Our study suggests a potential mechanism to explain why sugar-sweetened beverages are harmful to metabolism,” said Qibin Qi, an epidemiologist at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

Although the findings are observational, Qi emphasized their importance for developing strategies to prevent or manage diabetes through the gut microbiome.

Sugary Drinks and Faster Absorption of Sugar

Qi pointed out that sugar in beverages is absorbed more quickly than in solid foods. With a high energy density, sugary drinks can easily contribute to elevated glucose levels, adding to the risk of metabolic issues.

Study Methodology and Findings

The research team analyzed data from over 16,000 participants. They found significant changes in gut microbiota, as well as associations between sugary beverage consumption and 56 serum metabolites. These metabolites, produced by gut microbes or their derivatives, were linked to poorer metabolic traits, including:

Higher fasting blood glucose and insulin levels

Elevated body mass index (BMI) and waist-to-hip ratios

Lower levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL)

Gut Microbiota-Related Metabolites Could Predict Future Diabetes Risk

Qi added, “We found that several microbiota-related metabolites are associated with the risk of diabetes. These metabolites could potentially predict future diabetes.”

This study sheds light on how sugary drinks affect the gut microbiome and metabolism, offering new insights for diabetes prevention.