Study Reveals How Zika Virus Infects Human Placenta and Causes Foetal Death

New Delhi: A recent study by US researchers has uncovered the mechanism behind how the Zika virus spreads covertly in placental cells, leading to disruptions in the immune system and foetal death. The study, conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Pennsylvania State University, provides crucial insights into the viral infection during pregnancy and its devastating effects on the developing fetus.

Zika Virus and Placental Infection: Unveiling the Mechanism

Zika virus, transmitted by mosquitoes, is known to cause neurological disorders, foetal abnormalities, and foetal death during pregnancy. However, until now, the exact mechanism by which the virus crosses the placenta—a strong barrier designed to protect the fetus—remained unclear.

The researchers discovered that the Zika virus uses tiny tubes, known as tunnelling nanotubes, to build underground pathways in placental cells. These microscopic tubes help the virus transfer viral particles to neighboring uninfected cells, facilitating its spread across the placenta.

Role of NS1 Protein in Zika Virus Spread

The study found that a specific protein called NS1 plays a critical role in the formation of these tunnels. Dr. Rafael T. Michita, a postdoctoral research associate at Baylor, explained, “Exposure of placental cells to the NS1 protein of Zika virus triggers tunnel formation. As the tunnels develop and connect neighboring cells, a path opens for the virus to invade new cells.”

This is significant because Zika is the only virus in its family—comprising dengue, West Nile, and others—whose NS1 protein triggers tunnel formation in multiple cell types. The study also highlighted that other unrelated viruses, such as HIV, herpes, influenza A, and SARS-CoV-2, also utilize tunneling nanotubes to spread infection.

Tunneling Nanotubes as Pathways for Viral Transmission

The research, published in Nature Communications, shows that these tiny conduits not only transport viral particles but also RNA, proteins, and mitochondria from infected cells to neighboring healthy cells. Transporting mitochondria through these tunnels may provide an energetic advantage to infected cells, potentially helping the Zika virus evade the placental antiviral defenses.

Implications for Therapeutic Strategies

This groundbreaking study sheds light on the stealthy transmission method used by Zika virus, opening the door for new therapeutic strategies. Understanding how the virus hijacks placental cells to propagate its infection can lead to the development of targeted treatments aimed at blocking this unique pathway, potentially preventing the devastating effects of Zika virus during pregnancy.

The findings represent a major step forward in combating Zika virus-related pregnancy complications, offering hope for future therapeutic interventions.