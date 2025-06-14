Study shows alcohol-linked liver deaths rising in women, young adults

New Delhi: Alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) deaths are increasing rapidly among women and young adults, according to new research conducted by researchers from Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Southern California (USC). The study links this surge to higher alcohol consumption during the Covid-19 pandemic, along with growing health issues such as obesity and high blood pressure.

Lingering Effects of the Pandemic

“The pandemic itself came under control, but the disparities that came with it continued and lingered,” said Dr. Nasim Maleki, a psychiatry professor at Harvard Medical School. The aftereffects of the pandemic have significantly contributed to worsening alcohol consumption patterns.

Death Rates Continue to Climb

The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed death certificates across the US. From 2018 to 2022, deaths from alcohol-associated liver disease rose nearly 9% each year. This is a sharp increase compared to the 3.5% annual rise seen between 2006 and 2018.

Women Facing Higher Risk

While men still account for the highest number of deaths — 17 per 100,000 people — women’s death rates are increasing at a much faster pace. In 2022, 8 out of every 100,000 women died from ALD, up from 3 per 100,000 during the study period. Women’s death rates rose by approximately 4.3% annually, nearly double that of men.

Biological Factors Worsening Impact on Women

Researchers noted that biological differences in how women metabolize alcohol make them more vulnerable. Women’s bodies are less capable of breaking down alcohol, which means even smaller amounts can have long-term damaging effects on their organs.

Young Adults Also at High Risk

The study also found that young adults aged 25 to 44 are seeing the biggest yearly increases in deaths from alcohol-associated hepatitis between 1999 and 2022.

“Alcohol-related cirrhosis takes time to develop. So we may not see the true extent of the consequences until five, probably 10, years from now, which is very concerning,” said Dr. Robert Wong, a liver specialist at Stanford University.

Rising Alcohol-Related Cancer Deaths

Adding to the concern, recent data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2025 conference shows that alcohol-related cancer deaths have also doubled — from 11,896 in 1990 to 23,207 by 2021.

