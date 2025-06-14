StyleTatva 2025 Wraps Up with Record-Breaking Footfall and Festive Flair

Hyderabad: The 5th edition of StyleTatva, a flagship fashion and lifestyle exhibition organized by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, came to a grand conclusion on Saturday evening at Hitex Exhibition Center. The two-day celebration of creativity and culture drew an impressive crowd of over 10,000 visitors, highlighting the strength of women-led businesses and India’s timeless crafts.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Hon’ble Mayor of GHMC, Smt. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who paid tribute to the victims of a recent plane crash with a moment of silence. Lauding FLO Hyderabad’s initiatives, she said,

“StyleTatva is more than an exhibition—it is a radiant platform of empowerment and legacy. Dokra is not just a craft—it’s our cultural heritage. I feel a strong connection with FLO and would love to be a part of it officially once my tenure concludes.”

The event showcased over 250 women-led brands from across the country, spanning fashion, wellness, home décor, and sustainable living.

Mrs. Poonam Sharma, FLO National President and Guest of Honour, emphasized the importance of women’s participation in leadership roles across sectors:

“Women form half of the population. Their involvement is not only important in business, but also in shaping policy and governance.”

Celebrity saree stylist Dolly Jain captivated the audience with her journey of reviving Indian sarees as a chic alternative to gowns, sharing her feat of draping sarees in 325 different styles, including a world record for completing one drape in just 18.5 seconds.

FLO Hyderabad Chairperson, Prathibha Kunda, elaborated on the key accomplishments of this year’s edition:

“With support from the Ministry of MSME, we launched a special Initiative Pavilion focused on reviving Dokra, the 4,000-year-old tribal craft from Adilabad. Our aim is to blend tradition with modern design and ensure artisans find a sustainable future.”

Highlights of StyleTatva 2025:

250+ curated women-led brands from across India

Special Initiative Pavilion on Dokra revival

Free stalls for Telangana weavers, prison-made products & social enterprises

for Telangana weavers, prison-made products & social enterprises MSME Help Desk for Udyam registration and scheme guidance

for Udyam registration and scheme guidance Dokra Documentary Premiere, narrating the artisan journey

Top design houses and labels participated, including Varun Chakkilam, Sameer Patel, Amrapali Jewels, Nidhi Chettinad, September Shoes, and Katiyani Silver, representing cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Banaras.

The Dokra Revival Mission:

FLO Hyderabad’s initiative focuses on:

Awareness through exhibitions like StyleTatva

through exhibitions like StyleTatva Design Interventions that preserve traditional methods while adding contemporary appeal

that preserve traditional methods while adding contemporary appeal Market Linkages to connect artisans directly with national buyers

Proceeds from StyleTatva 2025 will go towards supporting FLO Hyderabad’s ongoing social impact projects, continuing its commitment to women’s empowerment and heritage preservation.