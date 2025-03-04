Subhash Ghai on 45 Years of ‘Karz’: I Wouldn’t Remake It

Celebrating a Timeless Classic

Mumbai: As “Karz”, starring the late Rishi Kapoor, completes 45 years since its release, filmmaker Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s lasting impact and confirms that he would not remake it.

‘Karz’ Remains Fresh as Ever

The film, which will be screened at the Red Lorry Film Festival, continues to captivate audiences. Speaking to IANS, Subhash Ghai shared:

“‘Karz’ has always been returning to me year on year through young kids, youth in general, and young filmmakers because of its musical narrative, story plot, and performances. It is still a prime film in our library of 42 films in Mukta Arts. It’s always as new as today.”

He recalled how, after the film’s 1980 release, critics and business stalwarts told him that “Karz” was ahead of its time.

“But I am grateful to see it still amongst the favorite films in 2025,” he added.

A Film That Stood the Test of Time

“Karz” is a romantic thriller featuring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, and Simi Garewal, who delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Kamini Verma, the murderous wife.

The story follows Monty, who discovers a shocking truth about his past life—he was murdered by his gold-digger wife, leaving his family homeless.

No Plans for a Remake

When asked if he would consider remaking the film, Ghai was clear in his response:

“I wouldn’t remake it.”

He explained:

“Well, the story I told was of reincarnation, using sound and scale in a way that would work with each generation. Audiences are smart—you can’t fool them.”

The Power of Music in ‘Karz’

The filmmaker acknowledged the pivotal role of music in the film’s success:

“Great music gives a good film its longest life. So credit goes to its music, lyrics, and presentation on screen—it will always work.”

A Lesson for Young Filmmakers

Discussing the importance of film festivals, Ghai emphasized: