Subhash Ghai Shares Interesting Anecdote About Jackie Shroff on Actor’s Birthday

Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, known for his iconic films like ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, and ‘Ram Lakhan’, extended his best wishes to actor Jackie Shroff on his 68th birthday.

On Saturday, Subhash Ghai took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring himself, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit. Along with the photo, Ghai shared a heartwarming anecdote about Jackie’s kind gesture during Madhuri’s audition for one of Ghai’s films.

Jackie Shroff Boosts Madhuri Dixit’s Confidence During Her Audition

In the caption, Ghai reminisced about an incident in 1984 when he asked Jackie Shroff, who was already a big star due to films like ‘Hero’ and ‘Karma’, to join Madhuri Dixit during her first-ever audition for a Mukta Arts film. Despite being a major star at the time, Jackie immediately agreed and offered Madhuri his encouragement. He even appreciated her and praised her performance, calling her a “beautiful discovery.”

Ghai shared his admiration for Jackie, writing: “Today, I remember him on his birthday with all my love and pride because Jackie has always been the kindest star to his juniors and has remained grateful to his seniors. Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff, and may God bless you with the happiest life, always. You are our darling star always.”

Earlier, Subhash Ghai was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. However, he later reassured his followers with a public statement, saying he was doing well. He explained that the health scare was mainly due to his hectic schedule at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ghai wrote: “I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love and affection for my health. After my hectic stint at IFFI Goa, ALL IS WELL NOW. See you soon. Smile again. Thank you.”

Subhash Ghai’s Journey in Bollywood

Subhash Ghai began his career in Bollywood as an actor, with small roles in films like ‘Taqdeer’ and ‘Aaradhna’. He later played lead roles in films like ‘Umang’ and ‘Gumrah’, but his acting career didn’t take off as expected. Ghai soon transitioned to direction and became a well-known filmmaker.

He is celebrated for his work in films such as ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Vidhaata’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Pardes’, and ‘Taal’.

In 2006, Ghai received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the critically acclaimed social problem film ‘Iqbal’. That same year, he founded Whistling Woods International, a prestigious film and media institution in Mumbai.