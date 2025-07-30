Subsidy for Farmers Cultivating Oilseed Crops; Seeds and Equipment to Be Provided

The Telangana government is proposing new initiatives to promote the economic progress of farmers in the state. In particular, Minister of Agriculture Tamala Nageswara Rao has called on farmers to adopt high-yielding crops to improve productivity and income.

As part of a mega oil palm plantation drive organized at Kasani Gyaneshwar Farm in Kothripally, Vikrabad district, Minister Tamala Nageswara Rao and Legislative Councilor Dari Prasad Kumar participated actively. They personally planted oil palm saplings, setting an example for local farmers.

The agriculture minister emphasized that the state government is committed to supporting farmers and boosting their income through oil palm cultivation. He said that the government is providing subsidies for oil palm cultivation. In addition to distributing saplings, officials have been instructed to take special measures to provide drip irrigation systems to the farmers.

The Minister stressed the need to raise awareness among farmers about market-oriented crop cultivation. He added that high-yielding seeds must be distributed to ensure better returns. If a significant number of oilseed crops are cultivated in the district, the Minister promised to establish an oil processing factory to facilitate the farmers.

Minister Tamala also highlighted that the government is already implementing farmer-friendly schemes such as Rythu Bandhu (Kisan scheme) and Rythu Bima (crop insurance) to protect the interests of farmers. He assured that more comprehensive crop insurance schemes will be introduced soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Legislator Dari Prasad Kumar said that the Telangana government is prioritizing agriculture. He noted that within just one and a half years of the “people’s government,” more than ₹500 crore has been allocated to the agriculture sector.