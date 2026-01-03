SUCL Holds Grand Convocation Ceremony for 2025 Graduates

Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law (SUCL) marked a proud milestone with the Convocation Ceremony of the 2025 graduating batch of LL.B (3-Year), BA LL.B and BBA LL.B (5-Year) programmes, held on January 3, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of the outgoing students as they formally stepped into their professional legal careers.

The prestigious occasion was graced by the Hon’ble Justice Smt. T. Madhavi Devi, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana, as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by distinguished Guests of Honour including Mr. Mohammed Waliullah, Chairman, Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES); Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary, SUES; Mr. Wajid Ali Kamil, Chairman, Governing Council, SUCL; Mr. Aamer Javeed, Joint Secretary, SUES and Chairman, Sports Committee; and Mr. Omar Javeed, Member, SUES. Principals of the constituent colleges were also present.

Welcoming the gathering, SUCL Principal Dr. V. Geeta Rao congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of their law degrees and wished them excellence and integrity in their future endeavours. Addressing the students, Mr. Zafar Javeed highlighted SUCL’s consistent contribution in shaping accomplished legal professionals. He spoke about the institution’s distinguished alumni serving in judicial and executive positions and encouraged the graduates to follow their path of dedication and service. He also noted the growing interest in law as a promising career among the younger generation.

In her convocation address, Justice T. Madhavi Devi congratulated the graduates at the threshold of their legal journey and described lawyers as “social engineers” with a responsibility to shape society. She shared insights from her own professional journey, speaking candidly about the challenges, struggles and opportunities inherent in the legal profession. Emphasising professional ethics, she advised students to use artificial intelligence judiciously as a supporting tool and not a substitute for sincerity and hard work. She reminded them that lawyers, as officers of the court, must uphold the dignity and values of the profession beyond merely seeking relief for clients.

Justice Madhavi Devi also shared inspiring statistics on women’s representation in the judiciary, noting that 33 per cent of judges in the Telangana High Court are women and nearly 60 per cent of the District Court judiciary comprises women, achieved without reservations. The figures served as a source of motivation, particularly for the women graduates present.

The Chief Guest administered the oath to the graduating students, formally inducting them into the legal profession. She was later felicitated by the SUES leadership and the Principal of SUCL. The ceremony concluded on a note of pride and celebration as the graduates received their degrees, marking the successful completion of their academic journey and the beginning of a new professional chapter.