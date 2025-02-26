Sudan Military Plane Crash Kills at Least 46

Cairo: The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in the city of Omdurman has risen to at least 46, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The Khartoum Media Office reported that 10 others sustained injuries in the crash.

The Antonov aircraft crashed on Tuesday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base, located north of Omdurman, which is the sister city of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. The Sudanese military confirmed that both armed forces personnel and civilians were among the casualties but did not specify the cause of the crash.

Civilian Casualties Reported

The Sudanese Ministry of Health stated that the aircraft crashed into a civilian house in Omdurman’s Karrari district, indicating that fatalities may also include people on the ground.

Ongoing Civil War in Sudan

Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war since 2023 when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) escalated into open conflict. The war has devastated urban areas and led to atrocities such as mass rapes and ethnically motivated killings, which the United Nations and international rights organizations classify as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

🚨🇸🇩#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

A a Sudanese military jet crashes in Omdurman Tuesday morning due to a technical malfunction killing all of its crew members. pic.twitter.com/2umVh1EdPW — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) February 25, 2025

In recent months, the Sudanese military has been making steady advances against the RSF in Khartoum and other regions. Meanwhile, the RSF, which controls much of western Darfur, claimed to have downed a military aircraft on Monday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur province.