Sudden Change in Weather Across the State: Scorching Heat on One Side, Rain on the Other

Hyderabad: After weeks of intense heatwaves, Telangana residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as cool weather has brought some respite. The scorching temperatures, which had soared between 40°C to 45°C, had made stepping outside a daunting task for many, but a sudden change in the weather has provided much-needed relief.

Cloud Cover and Rainfall Across Multiple Districts

From early this morning, clouds have covered many parts of the state, with moderate rainfall reported in districts like Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mancherial, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. These areas witnessed refreshing showers early in the morning, offering some respite to residents who were struggling with the heat.

In addition, the meteorological department has issued an alert warning that thunderstorms with lightning could occur later today in several parts of Telangana. Heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected to continue throughout the day.

Intense Heat Continues in Some Areas

While some areas are experiencing a welcome break from the heat, others, including Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, and Hyderabad, are still feeling the scorching heat, especially after 12 PM. This unusual weather pattern across the state has left many residents struggling to cope with the changing conditions.

Weather Department Issues Yellow Alert for Rain

According to the meteorological department, due to the influence of a depression over Telangana, there is a high likelihood of rain on Sunday and Monday in several areas. Additionally, moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in other parts of the state.

The department has issued a Yellow Alert for regions expected to receive rain, including parts of Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Karimnagar, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The weather department also mentioned that wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 km/h in these areas.

Forecast for the Next Few Days

Over the next two days, further rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in various parts of Telangana. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions