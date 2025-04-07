Sudden Rain and Winds Damage Mango Crops: Is Nature Turning Hostile?

Vijayawada: As temperatures soared across Andhra Pradesh, parts of the combined Krishna district witnessed an unexpected shift in weather on Monday. Strong winds followed by heavy rainfall battered several mandals, including Reddigudem, Mylavaram, Tiruvur, and Ibrahimpatnam.

Mango Orchards Take a Hit

The unseasonal rain and gusty winds wreaked havoc on mango orchards, with a significant quantity of fruits prematurely falling from trees. Farmers, already anticipating a fruitful harvest season, now face major losses. Mango traders, too, have expressed concern over the impact this could have on supply and prices in the coming weeks.

Power Supply and Ash Storms Disrupt Daily Life

Electricity supply was disrupted in several areas due to the intense winds. Meanwhile, in Ibrahimpatnam and Kondapalli, the situation worsened as ash from the nearby thermal power plant was swept into surrounding areas, creating visibility and air quality issues.

Weather Warning Issued

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a fresh weather alert. Authority Director Md Ronamki Kurmanath said light to moderate rain, accompanied by lightning, is likely to occur in parts of Eluru, NTR, and Krishna districts within the next three hours.

He advised residents to avoid sheltering under trees during storms and to remain alert to possible lightning strikes and heavy winds.