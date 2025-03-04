9 Dead, 25 Injured in Devastating Suicide Attack on Pakistan Army Base

Bannu, Pakistan: In a coordinated attack, militants launched two suicide bombings to breach a military base in northwestern Pakistan, followed by an armed assault that resulted in at least nine deaths and 25 injuries, officials and local hospital sources reported.

Pakistani Taliban-Affiliated Group Claims Responsibility

The attack, which took place in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was claimed by Jaish Al-Fursan, a group linked to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP). The group alleged that dozens of Pakistani security forces were killed, though the military has not confirmed this claim.

Explosions and Gunfire Shake the City

Eyewitnesses reported plumes of smoke rising from the area as gunfire erupted following the twin explosions. Police officer Zahid Khan confirmed that two suicide bombers detonated themselves near the military compound wall in an attempt to create an entry point for additional attackers.

Security Forces Repel Attackers

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that five to six militants attempted to infiltrate the cantonment but were neutralized. Operations in the area were still ongoing, he added.

Casualties Include Civilians and Children

Bannu District Hospital confirmed that at least nine people were killed, including four children who lived near the blast site. Several others sustained critical injuries.

Ramadan Sees Surge in Militant Attacks

The attack occurred during iftar, the evening meal to break the Ramadan fast. It marks the third militant assault in Pakistan since Ramadan began on Sunday.

History of Militancy in Bannu

Bannu has seen repeated militant attacks. In November, a suicide car bombing killed 12 soldiers at a security post, while in July, another suicide attack targeted the military facility with an explosives-laden vehicle.

Security forces remain on high alert, and operations against militant elements in the region continue.