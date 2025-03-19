Suicide Cases Among Minority Hindus Rise Alarmingly in Pakistan’s Sindh Province

Islamabad: The rising number of suicide cases in Tharparkar district, located in Pakistan’s Sindh province, has shocked the Hindu community and human rights groups alike. The district, which is home to a significant portion of Pakistan’s Hindu population, has seen an alarming increase in suicide cases over the past few years.

Alarming Statistics: Over 700 Suicides in Five Years

Reports indicate that more than 700 residents of Tharparkar, predominantly Hindus, have taken their own lives in the last five years. In 2024 alone, 146 people, including 76 women, ended their lives. This year, 19 people, including seven women, have already committed suicide, raising growing concerns about the mental health crisis in the region.

Concerns Raised by Local Activists and Authorities

Kashi Bajeer, the Chairperson of Umeed Ghar, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention in the region, expressed grave concern over the recent spike in suicide cases. “It is a matter of grave concern that during the past couple of weeks, six people have committed suicide,” Bajeer said. “All cases should be investigated thoroughly from different angles to determine the real causes,” he added.

The local community has been grappling with poverty and neglect by the authorities, with many citing these factors as contributing to the mental health crisis in the region. Local police and district administration have been urged to develop effective strategies to address the growing problem.

Hindus in Tharparkar Facing Systematic Neglect

Experts suggest that one of the root causes of the increasing suicide rate among the residents of Tharparkar is the systemic neglect of the Hindu community, particularly the scheduled castes. Faiza Ilyas, a rights activist, noted that the suicide cases affect both Hindus and Muslims, but incidents among Hindu scheduled castes are notably higher.

The region’s struggle with inadequate basic necessities, including access to clean drinking water, employment, and healthcare, further exacerbates the mental health crisis. Many Tharis are left in extreme poverty, with limited opportunities to improve their lives, contributing to the alarming suicide rate.

Economic Pressures and Mental Health Challenges

One significant contributor to the rise in suicides, according to experts, is the practice of borrowing money on interest, which many residents are unable to repay. This financial burden has led to severe stress and, in some cases, hopelessness. Saima Masoom Ali, Principal Investigator and faculty member at Karachi University’s Department of Psychology, identified financial pressures as a major factor driving suicides in the region.

Urgent Need for Mental Health Awareness and Support

Experts agree that there is an urgent need for targeted mental health campaigns and culturally sensitive programs to address the well-being of people in Tharparkar. Raising awareness and providing mental health support are critical steps to prevent further suicides and improve the quality of life for the region’s residents.