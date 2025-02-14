Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Gulfstream Jet on Valentine’s Day

Mumbai: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated in Mandoli Jail, New Delhi, has made an extravagant gesture for actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine’s Day. In a surprising move, Sukesh has gifted Fernandez a Gulfstream jet, specially customized with her initials “JF” on both the exterior and interior.

A Heartfelt Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

In a two-page letter dated February 14, Sukesh expressed his deep affection for Jacqueline, referring to her as his “Valentine” and professing his love in a heartfelt message.

The letter began with a sweet Valentine’s Day wish, stating, “My Valentine Jackie, Baby girl, firstly wishing you a very very, Happy Valentine’s day, Baby this year has started with a lot of positivity and very special things happening for us, and this Valentines is also extremely special because it’s just one step away from spending the rest of our Valentine Days of our lives together.”

The Special Gift – A Gulfstream Jet

Sukesh’s extravagant gift was a specially made Gulfstream jet, with Jacqueline’s initials “JF” etched on both the exterior and interior. What made this gift even more special was the jet’s registration number, which corresponds to Jacqueline’s birthdate and month, making the gift deeply personal. Sukesh thanked Gulfstream for helping make this dream a reality.

A Personal Message from Sukesh

Sukesh continued, “Baby you know, how special Valentines Day is for us, our relationship started on the day of Valentines, the day where we forgave and accepted each other the way we are, this will always remain the most special day of our lives.” He also mentioned how Jacqueline’s love for traveling made this gift even more meaningful, ensuring her travel would be much easier and more convenient with the jet.

Legal and Personal Assurance

Sukesh further clarified that the gift was legitimate and fully legal, saying, “The most important thing, no one can now question you about the Jet, because Baby I am Declaring the Jet in my Tax Returns for this year and paying the relevant gift taxes for the same, hereby making it fully legal and not any alleged proceeds of crime.”

He concluded his letter with a tender message: “Baby on this Valentines, I have only one wish, if there is a Re-Birth, I wanna be born as your heart, so that I can keep beating inside you.”

A Loving Valentine’s Day Wish

In his closing remarks, Sukesh expressed how lucky he felt to have Jacqueline as his Valentine, writing, “My Bomma, I am the most luckiest man living on this planet, to have the most prettiest, the most amazing human, you as my Valentine this life. Baby Love you like crazy, missing you even crazier. Happy Valentine’s Day my baby girl. Can’t wait to be with you, my Bomma.”