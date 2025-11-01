Hyderabad

Sultan Bazar Police Tighten Drunk Driving Checks, 13 Motorists Booked in Himayat Nagar

The Sultan Bazar Traffic Police intensified their drunk driving enforcement on Friday night, conducting a major checkpoint near the Max U-Turn in Himayat Nagar.

Mohammed Yousuf 1 November 2025
Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazar Traffic Police intensified their drunk driving enforcement on Friday night, conducting a major checkpoint near the Max U-Turn in Himayat Nagar. During the operation, 13 motorists were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, while another nine were penalized for using mobile phones while driving.

Traffic Circle Inspector Balakrishna said that the checks were carried out as part of a citywide crackdown ordered by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C.V. Anand Sajjanar. The drive aimed to curb reckless behavior on the roads and ensure safer traffic conditions for commuters.

The police warned all offenders that strict legal action would follow and reiterated that drunk driving not only endangers the driver but also puts other road users at risk.

Authorities further advised the public to adhere to traffic regulations and avoid using mobile phones while behind the wheel. Officials added that similar enforcement drives would continue across Hyderabad in the coming days to promote responsible driving and enhance public safety.

