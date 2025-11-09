Sultan Bazar Traffic Police Conduct Intensive Drink & Drive Check Near Narayanguda Metro Station

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazar Traffic Police conducted a special Drink and Drive cum Vehicle Checking Drive at the Narayanguda Metro Station on Sunday, acting on the directions of higher officials. The operation was carried out under the supervision of East Zone Traffic ACP A. Sreenivas and led by Traffic Inspector G. Bala Krishna, along with Sub-Inspectors Jani Pasha and Manasa and the entire Sultan Bazar Traffic team.

During the drive, police booked several cases against motorists for drunken driving, sound pollution, and other traffic violations. Officers also checked vehicle documents, driving licenses, and fitness certificates to ensure adherence to safety norms and reduce the risk of road mishaps.

Authorities emphasized that the drive was part of a broader initiative to promote road safety awareness and instill discipline among motorists. The police reiterated that “Safety Comes First” remains their guiding principle.

Officials further urged parents not to allow underage children to drive vehicles, warning that legal action would also be taken against parents found responsible for such negligence.

Expressing concern over the growing trend of youth performing dangerous stunts, recording reels, and making vulgar videos on public roads for social media attention, the police appealed to youngsters to refrain from such activities. They cautioned that such behaviour not only endangers lives but can also result in arrest and prosecution under relevant laws.

The Sultan Bazar Traffic Police stated that similar drives will continue across the city to maintain law and order on the roads and to ensure a safer environment for all commuters.