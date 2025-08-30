Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law Hosts ‘Lex Ascendit: Rise of Legal Minds’

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law (SUCL) organized a grand event, ‘Lex Ascendit: Rise of Legal Minds’, celebrating legal scholarship and professional excellence. The programme brought together distinguished legal luminaries, alumni, faculty, and students.

The Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker for the event were Mr. T. Rajnikant Reddy, Additional Advocate General of Telangana, while the Guest of Honour was Mr. Syed Yasar Mamoon, Additional Public Prosecutor of Telangana. Both dignitaries are proud alumni of SUCL.

The event was graced by Mr. Mohammed Waliullah, Chairman of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES); Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of SUES; and Dr. Mariam Kamil, who shared her international legal experiences.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. V. Geeta Rao, Principal of SUCL, highlighted the significance of having the institution’s alumni as keynote speakers, underlining their achievements in the legal fraternity.

In his address, Mr. Mohammed Waliullah urged students to pursue their careers with dedication and perseverance, while Mr. Zafar Javeed applauded the college for nurturing students who are making their mark in the judiciary. He encouraged students to emulate the success of such legal luminaries through commitment and hard work.

Mr. Rajnikant Reddy expressed gratitude to the college for shaping his legal journey and emphasized the wide spectrum of career opportunities in law. He motivated students to nurture a strong passion for justice and service, urging them to raise the name of SUCL with pride.

Also Read: India GST Rate Cuts Are Coming: How Product Categorization Will Define Your Savings

Mr. Syed Yasar Mamoon, in his speech, highlighted the importance of internships, drafting skills, professional ethics, and communication abilities for budding lawyers. He stressed that academic excellence must be complemented by practical exposure, time management, and discipline.

Dr. Mariam Kamil added a global perspective, sharing her experiences as a lawyer in the UK and offering practical tips for students aspiring to excel in law.

The event marked an inspiring platform for students, blending academic guidance with real-world insights, and reinforcing SUCL’s role in shaping the future of India’s legal fraternity.