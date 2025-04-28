Summer Camps to be Held Across Telangana from May 1 to June 6

The Sports Authority of Telangana State has announced that summer sports and training camps will be conducted from May 1 to June 6 across all stadiums in the twin cities and 33 districts of Telangana.

Camps Organized in Collaboration with Sports Authority

The summer camps are being organized in collaboration with the Telangana Sports Authority. To mark the announcement, Sports Authority Chairman K Shivsena Reddy, Government Sports Advisor AP Jitender Reddy, and Vice Chairman and Managing Director Soni Baladevi participated in a poster release and sports equipment distribution program on Monday.

Focus on Youth, Athletes, and Students

Speaking at the event, Chairman Shivsena Reddy stated that under the guidance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Sports Authority is taking steps to ensure wide participation of youth, athletes, and students in the summer training camps.

Engaging Students and Parents

Shivsena Reddy highlighted that the camps are being designed to spark greater interest in sports among students and also encourage parents to engage with the sports grounds. Additionally, free training sessions in yoga and Zumba dance will be offered to the parents.

Expansion Beyond District Centers

He further mentioned that, unlike previous years, the training will cover a larger number of sports disciplines. The camps, which were previously restricted to district centers, will now also be extended to several urban centers across the state, making them more accessible to a wider population.