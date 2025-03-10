Sundeep Kishan Shares Life Lessons from SRK, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi

Actor Sundeep Kishan recently opened up about the biggest lessons he has learned from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), and Chiranjeevi—three superstars who started as industry outsiders and went on to redefine Indian cinema.

Sundeep Kishan on Rajinikanth’s Influence

Speaking about the Tamil superstar, Sundeep Kishan said:

“Rajinikanth sir was the first brown-skinned superstar who made every dark-skinned boy believe that he, too, could become a star.”

Rajinikanth’s rise from a humble background to a pan-Indian phenomenon has inspired millions, breaking stereotypes in the film industry.

Also Read: Hockey India Annual Awards 2024: Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet Among Nominees

How Shah Rukh Khan Redefined Stardom

Sundeep also spoke about SRK’s journey from an outsider to Bollywood’s most beloved romantic hero.

“Shah Rukh sir, coming from outside the industry, redefined the lover boy image and became Bollywood’s most beloved actor.”

The King of Bollywood has not only dominated the romance genre but also transformed into one of the most successful global superstars.

Chiranjeevi’s Impact on Telugu Cinema

Sundeep credited Chiranjeevi for putting Telugu cinema on the global entertainment map. The Megastar’s career, spanning decades, has influenced countless actors and filmmakers.

The One Common Trait Among All Three

Sundeep highlighted that the most admirable quality of Rajinikanth, SRK, and Chiranjeevi is their humility.

“You’ll never see them being arrogant, throwing tantrums, or disrespecting a fan. They are always grounded, grateful, and extremely giving.”

He further added that meeting all three legends in person was a memorable experience, as they made him feel special and valued.

Sundeep Kishan’s Upcoming Projects

Netflix’s First Telugu Series: Super Subbu

Sundeep Kishan will soon be seen in Netflix’s first-ever Telugu series, “Super Subbu”, alongside actress Mithila Palkar. The series is expected to bring a fresh and engaging story to Telugu audiences.

Mazaka: A Full-Fledged Comedy Film

Sundeep recently spoke about working with veteran actor Rao Ramesh in his latest film “Mazaka”.

“Rao Ramesh is an incredible actor, and working with him in a comedy film was both exciting and challenging.”

He added that comedy is one of his strengths, and he thoroughly enjoyed the experience of working in a full-fledged comedy film after a long time.