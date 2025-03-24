Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda Face Off in Action-Packed Trailer of ‘Jaat’

Mumbai: The highly anticipated trailer of Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film Jaat has finally been released, sending fans into a frenzy. The Gadar star took to his Instagram to share the explosive trailer, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

He wrote, “The atom bomb of action is all set to explode. #JaatTrailer out now Mass feast guaranteed! #Jaat grand release worldwide on April 10th #BaisakhiWithJaat.” The film is produced by Mythri Official and People Media Factory, with music composed by Thaman.

High-Octane Action and Intense Rivalry

The trailer of Jaat is filled with thrilling action sequences, showcasing a fiery confrontation between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. Their rivalry is at the heart of the film, with both characters engaged in a brutal power struggle. The trailer also teases emotional moments, setting the stage for a gripping battle between the two formidable forces.

Sunny Deol, who plays the titular role of Jaat, expressed his excitement for the project and shared the journey behind the film. He recalled, “This journey of this film began during Gadar 2. We were all excited to start a new film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to direct it. We met in Goa, and he shared the story of Sorry Bol—that’s how we made Jaat.”

Sunny Deol Talks About the Film’s Makers

Deol also praised the producers of Jaat, describing them as humble and sweet. “I sometimes say that our producers from the Hindi film industry should learn from them. You call it Bollywood, but make it Hindi cinema first,” he remarked. He emphasized that Jaat is an entertainer, crafted to captivate the audience and transport them into the world of cinema.

Director Gopichand Malineni, who has worked with Deol for the first time, expressed his admiration for the actor. He said, “Growing up, I watched Sunny Sir’s films like Ghatak and Jeet. When I saw Damini, I wanted to bring back the old Sunny Deol on the big screen. Directing him has been a wonderful experience. I’ve never seen such a humble and lovely star.”

Randeep Hooda’s Villainous Role

In Jaat, Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist, portraying a ruthless and menacing character who stops at nothing to achieve his goals. His character is the embodiment of pure evil, and against this force, Sunny Deol’s Jaat takes a stand, setting the stage for an epic clash.

This marks the first onscreen collaboration between Deol and Hooda, and their rivalry is set to be one of the key highlights of the film.

Jaat also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2024.

The movie’s teaser was previously screened alongside Pushpa 2, further building anticipation for the action-packed showdown that Jaat promises to deliver.