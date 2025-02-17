Sunny Deol Prepares for Baisakhi in the Fields, Embraces His ‘Jaat’ Roots

Sunny Deol Shares Photos Preparing for Baisakhi

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film “Jaat”, took to Instagram to share some candid photos of himself in the fields, celebrating his roots and preparing for Baisakhi.

The Gadar actor posted a couple of pictures showing him striking different poses in a field, dressed stylishly in a white shirt, pants, and his signature beanie. He captioned the post in Hindi: “Jaat kheton ke beech taiyyari kar raha Baisakhi ki, #BaisakhiWithJaat.”

First Look of Sunny Deol from ‘Jaat’ Revealed

Last year, in October, the makers of Jaat revealed the first look of Sunny Deol from the movie. The poster featured him holding a massive, blood-stained fan, creating an intriguing and intense image. The caption read, “Introducing the man with a national permit for Massive Action @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT MASS FEAST LOADING.”

Intense Teaser and Exciting Plot Details

The teaser for Jaat, lasting just over a minute, gave fans a glimpse of some intense action scenes. We see characters crushed by dumbbells, police officers flying through the air, and dramatic confrontations. Sunny Deol’s character is introduced as a tough and formidable figure, initially chained up before unleashing his wrath on his enemies.

Sunny Deol Faces Off Against Randeep Hooda

The film will see Sunny Deol in a major face-off against actor Randeep Hooda. Jaat also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh in pivotal roles. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features music composed by Thaman S. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, alongside TG Vishwa Prasad from People Media Factory.

Jaat is scheduled for a grand release on April 10, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Sunny Deol shared the news on his Instagram, announcing: “JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th In Hindi, Telugu and Tamil MASS FEAST GUARANTEED Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory A @musicthaman Mass Beat.”

Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to Jaat, Sunny Deol has some exciting projects lined up. After the release of Jaat, he will be seen in other highly anticipated action films like Lahore 1947 and Border 2. Fans can look forward to more high-octane performances from the iconic actor.