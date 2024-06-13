Sunny Deol to return with ‘Border 2’, the sequel to India’s most loved war epic

Mumbai: After rocking the theatres with ‘Gadar 2’, actor Sunny Deol is all set to return with the sequel to another iconic movie, ‘Border’.

On Thursday, the makers of the film announced ‘Border 2’ with a special video.

The video, which contains only text and no visuals, begins with a voice-over by Sunny Deol, saying, “27 saal pehle, ek fauji ne waada kiya tha ki wo vapas aayega. Usi waade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai fir se (27 years ago, a soldier made a promise to return. To keep the promise, and to salute the soil of India, the soldier is coming back).

The video ends with Sonu Nigam singing the song, ‘Sandese Aate Hai’.

‘Border 2’ is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

‘Border’, which was released in 1997, featured an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar, alongside a supporting cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

The film showcased the Battle of Longewala, albeit in a fictional way. It featured music by Anu Malik and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film became a watershed moment in India’s repertoire of war films.