Sunny Deol’s team says Dharmendra is stable, urges not to spread rumours about his demise

Mumbai: As the rumours around the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra flare up, his son, actor Sunny Deol’s team has once again issued a clarification saying the actor continues to be stable. They also urged people not to indulge in spreading rumours. The team said in a statement, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health .

Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy”. Earlier, on Monday evening, Dharmendra’s sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol visited him. Another Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also seen arriving at the hospital with heavy security. Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai to meet the veteran actor after the latter was admitted. The actor’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge was seen arriving at the hospital.

Also Read: ECI records 14.55 pc polling in 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election

The actor’s elder son Aryan Khan was also seen with him paying a visit to the veteran actor. Dharmendra, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is said to be suffering from breathing difficulties. Dharmendra is one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

Dharmendra entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars. He quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike.

Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary. While ‘Chupke Chupke’ displayed his impeccable comic timing, action-packed dramas like ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ solidified his image as the quintessential Bollywood hero. Beyond his cinematic career, Dharmendra’s humility and charisma have made him a cherished figure both on and off screen.