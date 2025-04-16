Supreme Court Asks Omar Abdullah, Estranged Wife to Attempt Resolution of Divorce Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to engage in direct discussions to attempt resolving their matrimonial disputes. The directive comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to Omar’s plea for divorce.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran expressed hope for reconciliation despite earlier mediation efforts having failed.

“Although the mediation in this case has failed, but purely in order to give another chance, the parties shall sit together and make an effort to resolve their disputes. Let the efforts be made within three weeks,” the court stated in its order dated April 15.

The Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing for May 7 while seeking further updates on the progress of these discussions.

Background of the Case

Omar Abdullah had approached the Supreme Court after his plea for divorce was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on December 12, 2023. The High Court had upheld a 2016 family court ruling, which denied him a divorce decree, citing lack of merit in his appeal.

The case highlights a protracted legal battle between the estranged couple, who have been separated for several years. The Supreme Court’s latest order reflects its intent to explore all possible avenues for an amicable settlement before concluding the legal process.