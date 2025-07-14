Supreme Court Chief Justice B.R. Gavai Falls Ill, Hospitalized in Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi following a health complication caused by an infection. Sources confirmed that he is currently under medical supervision and receiving treatment.

CJI Gavai Undergoing Treatment for Infection

According to officials, Justice Gavai was admitted to a private hospital in the national capital after showing symptoms related to an infection. Medical teams are closely monitoring his condition, and doctors have not yet released a detailed statement regarding the nature or severity of the illness.

As of now, the Supreme Court has not issued an official update or bulletin about the Chief Justice’s health. However, sources within the legal community have indicated that the situation is stable and that the Chief Justice is responding to treatment.

Who is Chief Justice B.R. Gavai?

Justice B.R. Gavai assumed office as the Chief Justice of India in 2025 and is known for his extensive experience in constitutional and civil law. He is the first Chief Justice from the Scheduled Caste community in decades and has played a key role in several landmark judgments.

Wishes Pour In for Speedy Recovery

Several legal luminaries, political leaders, and members of the judiciary have extended their best wishes for Justice Gavai’s speedy recovery. The legal fraternity is hoping for his early return to the bench.