Supreme Court Cracks Down on Betting Apps: Centre Asked to Respond

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India on May 23, 2025, held a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul, seeking a complete ban or stringent regulation of online and offline betting applications. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh, took serious note of the matter and issued notices to the central government and other respondents.

Petition Alleges Mental and Financial Harm to Youth

KA Paul, in his petition, argued that betting apps are misleading the youth and pushing them into financial ruin and psychological distress. He pointed out that such platforms have contributed to an alarming rise in cases of debt, mental stress, and even suicides among young individuals. Paul also sought accountability from celebrities who endorse and promote betting apps.

Court Considers Wider Regulatory Implications

During the hearing, the bench explored how these apps operate within the Indian legal framework and what mechanisms exist for their oversight. Justice Surya Kant emphasized the need to assess the social and legal impact of these platforms. The court remarked that notices could be issued to state governments as well, if necessary, as part of a broader investigation into the issue.

Central Government Asked to Respond

The Supreme Court has called for a detailed response from the central government on the issue. The hearing opens the door for a renewed examination of existing laws related to gambling and online betting, with the potential for new regulations or amendments.

Next Hearing May See Crucial Developments

With this PIL, KA Paul has brought national attention to the growing concerns over betting and gambling among youth. The Supreme Court is expected to take further critical decisions in the upcoming hearings, which could shape the future legal landscape concerning betting in India.