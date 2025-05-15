Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Waqf Amendment Act 2025 to May 20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, scheduling the next session for May 20, 2025.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the central government will not take any action under the amended law until a detailed hearing is concluded.

Hearing Moved to Bench Headed by New Chief Justice

The case is now being heard by a newly constituted bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice A.G. Masih. Chief Justice Gavai stated that the matter will be listed for hearing next Thursday and hinted that the court may intervene earlier if necessary. He said,

“If any officer tries to act before the hearing concludes, we are here.”

Solicitor General’s Assurances Bring Light Moment in Court

In a light-hearted exchange, Solicitor General Mehta responded with a smile,

“Before anyone else, I’m already here,”

prompting a burst of laughter in the courtroom and easing the atmosphere during otherwise intense constitutional arguments.

Senior Advocates Request More Time for Arguments

Appearing on behalf of some petitioners, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal informed the court that he was not ready to argue the central petition today, but sought interim relief, requesting at least two hours for presenting arguments.

In response, Solicitor General Mehta suggested that due to the legal intricacies involved in seeking a stay on the new law, it would be more appropriate to conduct the hearing next week.

Multiple Legal Experts Present Their Views

Several senior lawyers, including Shadan Farasat, Rajeev Dhavan, and Vishnu Jain, also appeared in court, presenting their preliminary observations and stressing the need for urgent judicial scrutiny of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025.