Supreme Court Delivers Final Word on NEET-UG 2024: What’s Next for the Exam?

New Delhi: After months of legal deliberations and judicial scrutiny, the Supreme Court of India has finally concluded proceedings regarding the NEET-UG 2024 exam. On Monday, the court disposed of the case, as the Centre assured it would implement nearly all the suggestions put forth by an expert committee designed to improve the exam’s security and administration.

Supreme Court Closes NEET-UG 2024 Case

A bench consisting of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi reviewed the Centre’s compliance report and listened to the submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The Solicitor General confirmed that the government had accepted all but one of the seven recommendations made by the expert committee, which was headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan.

This assurance led the court to conclude that there was no further need for deliberations on the matter. The bench noted that the government had responded positively to most of the committee’s suggestions, which focused on enhancing the security and overall administration of the NEET-UG exam.

Key Recommendations of the Expert Panel

The expert committee had been formed to ensure that the NEET-UG 2024 exam is conducted smoothly, with enhanced security measures and efficient management. Some of the committee’s crucial suggestions included:

Question Paper Distribution : Sending question papers online at the last minute before the exam to prevent leaks.

: Sending question papers online at the last minute before the exam to prevent leaks. OMR Sheets : Employing OMR sheets for answering the exam to streamline the process.

: Employing OMR sheets for answering the exam to streamline the process. Permanent Employees : The NTA should hire more permanent employees instead of outsourcing staff for exam duties.

: The NTA should hire more permanent employees instead of outsourcing staff for exam duties. Security and Administration : Enhancing security measures, including better handling of data and mental health counseling for students.

: Enhancing security measures, including better handling of data and mental health counseling for students. CUET Recommendations: Reducing the number of subjects in the CUET exam to simplify planning.

While most of the committee’s recommendations have been accepted, the government has not agreed to take the NEET-UG exam online. This is primarily due to logistical challenges, given that more than 26 lakh students participate in the exam annually, and providing widespread access to computers and internet connectivity across India would be difficult.

Issues Raised During NEET-UG 2024

The committee’s recommendations came after reports of security issues and discrepancies during the 2024 NEET-UG exam. One such incident occurred at a center in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, where unauthorized individuals were able to access a strongroom holding question papers. There were also reports of e-rickshaws being used to transport question papers. The expert committee was tasked with addressing these concerns to ensure a more secure exam environment moving forward.

What’s Next for NEET-UG 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers NEET-UG, a national-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical and allied courses like MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH. In 2024, over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The government has committed to following the recommendations to ensure that future exams are conducted more securely and with better administration.

As the matter has now been settled in court, students and stakeholders can expect the government to implement these improvements for upcoming NEET exams.