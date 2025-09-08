Supreme Court Dismisses BJP’s Defamation Plea Against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has received a major relief from the Supreme Court, which refused to hear a defamation case filed against him by the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (TBJP). A bench headed by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai on Monday dismissed the TBJP’s plea.

It may be recalled that BJP leader Kasam Venkateswaralu had filed a complaint in the Hyderabad House Court last year. He alleged that during a rally in Kothagudem, Khammam district, as part of the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, Revanth Reddy had made false statements claiming that “reservations will be abolished if the BJP comes to power.” The complainant said these remarks had damaged the BJP’s reputation.

The trial court had initially proceeded with the case under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. However, Revanth Reddy approached the High Court, which set aside the trial court’s order, ruling that political speeches are often exaggerated and cannot be considered defamation. The BJP later challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.

On Monday, while dismissing the petition, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure and cautioned that the court should not be turned into a political battleground. Chief Justice Gavai remarked, “It would be better if political leaders were not so sensitive.”

The verdict is being hailed as a significant legal and political victory for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.